Last week, the capital of the United Arab Emirates hosted the second round of negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict. These talks are conducted in a closed format, with very little information publicly disclosed. However, recent days have seen intriguing leaks in Western media regarding the negotiations. Official statements about peaceful resolution, the positions of the parties, and the importance of dialogue have also emerged, reports BELTA.

“The Americans Are in a Hurry”: What Do Sources Say to Reuters?

According to Reuters, the plan is to reach an agreement on Ukraine’s conflict resolution by March, followed by a referendum and presidential elections in May. The agency quotes unnamed sources suggesting that this timeline aligns with U.S. interests. While Washington has not officially confirmed this, recent statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seem consistent with Reuters’ information.

“Three sources familiar with the situation indicate that U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators discussed an ambitious goal — reaching a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by March, although these deadlines are likely to shift due to disagreements over key territorial issues,” Reuters reports, shortly after the Abu Dhabi talks concluded.

According to the agency, Ukraine plans to put a peace deal to a national referendum, potentially alongside the presidential elections. U.S. mediators, led by President Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, expressed a desire for the vote to take place soon during recent meetings in Abu Dhabi and Miami.

“The Americans Are Very Much in a Hurry,” a Reuters source close to the negotiations said. This urgency is linked to the Biden administration’s focus on domestic issues as the November Congressional elections approach.

Two sources told Reuters that U.S. and Ukrainian officials discussed holding national elections and a referendum in May. However, several insiders familiar with the negotiations consider this schedule unrealistic, citing that Ukraine’s electoral authorities estimate that organizing elections amid ongoing conflict would take approximately six months. Changes to legislation would be necessary, as such votes are prohibited under Ukraine’s wartime law, and the process would be costly.

The agency also reports that Ukraine insists on a ceasefire throughout the electoral period and seeks security guarantees before signing any agreements. “Kyiv’s position is that nothing can be agreed upon until security guarantees from the U.S. and allies are provided,” one source said.

A significant sticking point remains territorial disputes. “There has been no progress on the territorial issue,” a Reuters source stated.

Another contentious topic is the Zaporiozhye nuclear power plant, under Russian control. “One source mentioned that Russia rejected a U.S. proposal for Washington to control the plant and distribute its electricity between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow insists on control over the plant and offers Ukraine cheap electricity, which Kyiv finds unacceptable,” Reuters reports.

Polls indicate a growing number of Ukrainians believe compromises are necessary in exchange for Western security guarantees.

“We’re Standing Where We Are,” Zelensky Confirms

Reuters’ reports on U.S. plans to resolve the conflict by early summer were practically confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Ukrainian publication “Strana.”

“Americans propose ending the war by early summer. They say they want to do everything by June and have a clear schedule,” Zelensky said. He implied that as elections draw near, the Biden administration’s focus will shift to domestic issues.

Asked whether this means the U.S. might withdraw from negotiations if no peace is achieved, Zelensky replied that he hadn’t received such messages from the negotiating team.

Lavrov: U.S. Unwilling to Fulfill Promises Made in Alaska

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Moscow would not allow the deployment of threatening weapons in Ukraine and made clear that Russia would not tolerate such actions.

He also announced that the U.S. has proposed a new round of trilateral talks this week, with the unprecedented location being U.S. territory — possibly Miami. Zelensky’s delegation has reportedly confirmed readiness to participate.

Zelensky also stated that Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. would monitor a ceasefire after hostilities cease, implying European allies would not be involved in the monitoring process. Technical details have already been agreed upon with the U.S., Zelensky added.

Regarding Crimea, Zelensky suggested that Russia might be signaling Washington to recognize the peninsula — a move Ukraine does not support.

Kyiv also opposes withdrawing Ukrainian troops from Donbass, with Zelensky asserting that the most reliable stance remains “standing where we are,” and that this issue is under discussion.

Another notable statement from Zelensky involved the “Dmitriev Package” — an initiative by Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev aimed at strengthening economic ties between Russia and the U.S. Zelensky cited intelligence suggesting Russia and the U.S. might sign a $12 trillion trade deal, potentially linked to Ukraine’s conflict resolution. He emphasized that Kyiv would not endorse any agreements that exclude Ukrainian sovereignty and security.

What’s Being Said in Moscow?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov outlined Moscow’s stance clearly: Russia is open to a peaceful settlement but will continue hostilities until Kyiv makes “appropriate decisions.”

“Our position is clear, well understood by both the Kyiv regime and U.S. mediators, for whom we are grateful for their efforts,” Peskov said on February 4.

“Russia continues its special military operation. Doors for peaceful resolution remain open, but until Kyiv adopts the necessary decisions, the operation will proceed,” he added.

Peskov also noted ongoing work between Russia and the U.S. to implement agreements reached during the Alaska summit, including steps toward ending the Ukraine conflict.

“Many understandings were reached in Anchorage, articulated during Mr. Witkoff’s visit here — these are the cornerstones that could advance negotiations and lead to breakthroughs,” Peskov said.

He emphasized that Russia prefers to conduct negotiations privately, without public diplomacy, and that a new round of talks on Ukraine is forthcoming, though a tripartite U.S.-Russia meeting, as Zelensky suggested, is not currently planned.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recalled the agreements made in Anchorage during an interview with TV BRICS, stating, “The U.S. proposed a solution during Anchorage — we agreed, and that means the problem should be resolved.”

Lavrov also pointed out that Moscow’s main concern is the aggressive rhetoric from European countries, which, according to him, often reflect a “deep Russophobia” — a sentiment he dismissed as unfounded.

Europe’s Dilemma: War-Mongering or Diplomacy?

In recent months, European capitals have increasingly called for renewed dialogue with Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have both voiced support for negotiations.

On February 4, French media reported a visit by Emmanuel Bonn, France’s diplomatic adviser, to Moscow. The following day, high-level officials from Switzerland and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) arrived in Russia for talks.

U.S. Aims to Conclude Conflict by Summer 2026

TASS reports that European representatives attempted to join consultations in Abu Dhabi but were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, OSCE Secretary General Ignacio Cassis acknowledged that recent talks with Lavrov revealed a lack of genuine dialogue, with most exchanges being monologues.

Cassis emphasized the need to resume diplomatic efforts, saying, “Our goal was not to reach an agreement in Moscow but to establish dialogue.”

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó argued that if Europeans had not opposed Trump’s peace efforts, the conflict in Ukraine would already be over. “Europe considers this its war — but in truth, it’s not,” he claimed, criticizing what he called “war fanaticism” in Europe.

An Italian outlet, L’AntiDiplomatico, reports that some European officials, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, visited Kyiv recently, allegedly to undermine peace negotiations and promote continued military action.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is preparing the EU for a possible war with Russia by 2030, with plans to relax defense spending rules and allocate €650 billion toward military buildup.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö recently dismissed fears of Russian aggression toward NATO countries, stating that such claims stem from a lack of understanding of Russia’s geopolitical and military strategies. “I’m not worried. We are prepared for various scenarios, but much of this noise is created by people lacking a deep understanding of Russia’s strategic intentions,” Niinistö told Foreign Affairs magazine.

In the meantime, some advocate for reason and dialogue.

Ferran Carty, a member of the European Parliament from Luxembourg, called for restoring good relations with Russia and Belarus, emphasizing that Europe should focus on security and stability rather than military escalation.

“Western Europe doesn’t need to match U.S. defense spending — only a small part of the U.S. military budget goes to NATO. Europe should aim to ensure security and stability, and rebuilding trust with Russia, Belarus, and others is essential,” Carty said in a recent interview with TASS.

He added that in a multipolar world, the U.S. can no longer sustain its current level of involvement in European affairs. “Europe must increase its defense efforts, but these should be limited to necessary minimums and avoid an arms race,” he concluded.