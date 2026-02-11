3.72 BYN
Peskov Confirms that New Round of Talks with Ukraine Could Take Place Soon
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a new round of talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States could soon take place, TASS informed.
The Kremlin spokesman clarified that the location would be announced later. "As we said, we expect the next round to take place soon. We will also advise you on the location," he said.
Peskov also added that Russian President Vladimir Putin's position on the location of the meeting with Vladimir Zelensky remains unchanged. "Yes, Putin's position is well known to everyone," he said, responding to a question about whether the Russian side's proposal that such a meeting would only be possible in Moscow still stands.