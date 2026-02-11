Peskov Confirms that New Round of Talks with Ukraine Could Take Place Soon

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dd035008-1e43-434d-975e-3b17d1d87f3f/conversions/01476ea3-941b-4c0a-bf5c-690975db8703-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dd035008-1e43-434d-975e-3b17d1d87f3f/conversions/01476ea3-941b-4c0a-bf5c-690975db8703-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dd035008-1e43-434d-975e-3b17d1d87f3f/conversions/01476ea3-941b-4c0a-bf5c-690975db8703-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dd035008-1e43-434d-975e-3b17d1d87f3f/conversions/01476ea3-941b-4c0a-bf5c-690975db8703-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that a new round of talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States could soon take place, TASS informed.

The Kremlin spokesman clarified that the location would be announced later. "As we said, we expect the next round to take place soon. We will also advise you on the location," he said.