Moscow will harden its negotiating stance on Ukraine. The recent strikes complicate the aftermath of a previous attempt at a massive attack on the residence of Russia’s president. Russian President’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov described the recent events as a terrorist act aimed not only against Vladimir Putin, but also against U.S. President Donald Trump.

Actions by Kiev have been condemned worldwide. Official statements have been made by the UAE and Bahrain. Beijing called for avoiding escalation. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern, and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also condemned the attack on the residence, calling it a despicable act that poses a serious threat to security and stability.

The news of Kiev’s attempt to attack a state-sensitive target shocked U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Yuriy Ushakov, Trump characterized Ukraine’s actions as “crazy.” Meanwhile, Moscow will not abandon the negotiation track but will adjust its position on it. As Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson noted, the attack aimed to spoil Trump’s peace initiative; however, the act of Ukrainian aggression cannot undermine the trust-based dialogue established between Russia and the United States.

“This terrorist act is aimed at disrupting the negotiation process. It is directed not only personally against President Putin. I would like to remind everyone of Zelensky’s Christmas address and his words directed at Putin. But it is also aimed against Trump—to derail President Trump’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict. You know that the diplomatic consequences of these actions by the regime will be a tightening of Russia’s negotiating stance. As for the military consequences, our military knows how, with what, and when to respond,” Peskov stated.

On December 30, leaders of European countries, prime ministers of Canada and Norway, and NATO Secretary General held talks regarding the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict. No details about the outcome have been disclosed. Additionally, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that in early January, a “coalition of willing” will meet to finalize security guarantees for Kiev and distribute obligations among the participants.