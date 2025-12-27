Peskov: Putin and Trump will hold phone conversations very soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will hold phone conversations very soon, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov announced at a briefing, according to TASS.

"In the very near future," Peskov responded to a question about how soon the Russian and US leaders would hold a phone conversation following Donald Trump's recent talks with Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida.

According to him, the Kremlin will be able to assess the Trump-Zelensky talks after receiving information from the United States.

Peskov also said that a phone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky is not currently under discussion. "We are not talking about such a conversation right now," he said, responding to a question about the matter.

Among other things, the Russian president's press secretary said there is growing discontent in the EU with leaders who are eager to continue the conflict in Ukraine and who are dipping into their own taxpayers' pockets to achieve this. "It's obvious that there is serious discontent with the fact that more and more EU leaders, who are eager to continue the war, are dipping into their own taxpayers' pockets," he noted. "And this discontent is growing," Peskov said.