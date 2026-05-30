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Pirates Hijack Tanker Off Somalia

Pirates Hijack Tanker Off Somalia

Pirates have hijacked a tanker off the Somali coast of the Indian Ocean. TASS reports this, citing the Dalsan television channel.

According to preliminary information, the attack on the tanker was carried out by Somali pirates. The vessel was en route from the port of Berbera to the port of Mogadishu. Its name and affiliation have not yet been disclosed.

The incident occurred near the northeastern tip of Somalia, off the Puntland region.

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