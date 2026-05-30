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Pirates Hijack Tanker Off Somalia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Pirates Hijack Tanker Off Somalianews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0fd23c6f-1643-4928-bb55-bb58ed32d603/conversions/64c5be34-db5a-43d9-a80c-f63e1472b9d8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0fd23c6f-1643-4928-bb55-bb58ed32d603/conversions/64c5be34-db5a-43d9-a80c-f63e1472b9d8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0fd23c6f-1643-4928-bb55-bb58ed32d603/conversions/64c5be34-db5a-43d9-a80c-f63e1472b9d8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0fd23c6f-1643-4928-bb55-bb58ed32d603/conversions/64c5be34-db5a-43d9-a80c-f63e1472b9d8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Pirates have hijacked a tanker off the Somali coast of the Indian Ocean. TASS reports this, citing the Dalsan television channel.
According to preliminary information, the attack on the tanker was carried out by Somali pirates. The vessel was en route from the port of Berbera to the port of Mogadishu. Its name and affiliation have not yet been disclosed.
The incident occurred near the northeastern tip of Somalia, off the Puntland region.