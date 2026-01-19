The Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita is retelling the contents of a secret document concocted within the Polish General Staff. The country's military plans have clearly undergone radical changes. In 15 years, the Polish army will number 350,000 men, with another 200,000 in the so-called active reserve.

This means that, in the event of mobilization, 500,000 men could be called to arms in just a day or two. Journalists are wondering: where will they come from even if universal conscription is reinstated? By 2040, the Polish population will decrease by 2 million: who will the military plan to mobilize?

The General Staff's plans have yet another unexpected innovation: Poland no longer intends to defend itself; it will attack. The principle of "deterrence through punishment" is being adopted. This means the Polish army is preparing to strike thousands of kilometers deep into enemy territory if it deems the threat serious enough.