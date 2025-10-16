BSUIR Rector: China Sees Belarus Not Only as Political Partner, But Also as a Very Good Friend

Vadim Bogush, Rector of the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics (BSUIR), shared in an "Actual Interview" about the deep cooperation between Belarus and China, which goes beyond mere political partnership and is built on principles of friendship and harmonious development.

“I believe that China sees Belarus not only as a political partner but also as a very good friend. This is evident in many projects we are implementing—both economic and humanitarian,” said Vadim Bogush.

He highlighted China's special approach: “China does not view Belarus as a country-object for investment, for example, or for political influence. And that is very valuable. Based on this attitude, I believe, a multipolar world should be built.”

“The Chinese civilization, with its thousands of years of history, possesses a historical experience that allows China to view social development on Earth from a somewhat different perspective. And this is very much in demand today. Essentially, the PRC represents an alternative to a unipolar world order,” emphasized the rector. “China understands that development can only be harmonious, where the institution of suppression is replaced by the institution of harmonious cooperation.”