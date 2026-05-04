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The US administration's decision not to deploy long-range missiles to Germany creates a serious threat and a breach in NATO's deterrence of Russia, according to Metin Hakverdi, a senior member of the German parliament from the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Politico reports.

He stated that Germany and Europe as a whole currently have no alternative to American missiles. All domestic projects in this area can only be completed by the 2030s.

At the same time, the leader of Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance – Reason and Justice” (BSW), called the cancellation of the American missile deployment the best news for Germany's security. She expressed horror at the thought that President Trump could control a missile system capable of deciding matters of war and peace in Germany.