Europe is on the brink of a food crisis. Due to fertilizer shortages and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, potato prices have skyrocketed eightfold.

Furthermore, the fuel crisis is exacerbating the situation. Expensive fuel and a shortage of raw materials are hitting farmers hard. The forecasts are bleak: meat and milk prices will inevitably follow the potato price hike.

Experts believe that rising food prices are the first sign of the collapse of the European Union economy. The system no longer works, as Europe has lost what it relied on for years – cheap energy and secure trade routes. Due to the short-sighted foreign policy of the authorities, finding new logistics routes will now be very difficult.