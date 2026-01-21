Putin and Witkoff Meeting in the Kremlin: Ushakov Announces Key Results

The meeting between Vladimir Putin and Trump's emissaries has concluded in the Kremlin. The talks focused on further coordinating the main provisions of the agreement on settling the Ukrainian conflict. The Americans had previously stated that it was 90 percent complete.

The American delegation included Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum, one of the leaders of the newly created Peace Council. Putin's meeting with Witkoff lasted more than three and a half hours, the Kremlin reported.

The main statements made by Ushakov after Putin's meeting with Witkoff were:

Putin's talks with the American delegation lasted approximately four hours;

The Americans shared information with Putin about Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos;

It was agreed that the first meeting of the trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues will be held in Abu Dhabi on January 23;

Dmitriev and Witkoff will meet in Abu Dhabi as heads of the bilateral working group on economic affairs;

GRU Chief Kostyukov will lead the Russian negotiating team in Abu Dhabi;

After meeting with Witkoff, Putin gave instructions to the Russian delegation flying to Abu Dhabi;

Russia stated that without a resolution of the territorial issue, there is no hope of a long-term settlement in Ukraine;

Russia will continue to resolve the issue on the battlefield until a settlement is reached;

The Peace Council, Greenland, and several other topics were discussed at Putin's meeting with the Americans in the Kremlin;

The meeting in the Kremlin was beneficial in every way for both Russia and the United States;

Russia and the United States agreed to maintain close contacts on Ukrainian and other issues. A Russian representative called the meeting extremely important: the main topic discussed was the territorial issue.