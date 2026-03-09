Putin held phone conversation with Trump

Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in the Middle East and the peace process in Ukraine with his American counterpart Donald Trump, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, according to RIA Novosti.

"The emphasis was indeed placed on the situation surrounding the conflict with Iran and the ongoing bilateral negotiations on Ukrainian settlement, with the participation of US representatives," he told reporters.

Putin expressed a number of considerations aimed at a speedy political and diplomatic resolution of the situation in the Middle East. Trump, in turn, assessed the situation in the context of the joint operation with Israel.