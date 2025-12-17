Putin: Oreshnik to enter combat duty by year's end

The Oreshnik missile system will enter combat duty by the end of the year. This was announced by Vladimir Putin.

He emphasized that Russia's strategic nuclear forces will play a key role in deterring an aggressor and maintaining the balance of power in the world.

The Russian leader also announced that Moscow will actively develop military-technical cooperation with allies and partners.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

"By the end of the year, the medium-range missile system with the Oreshnik hypersonic missile will be placed on combat duty. Its first combat use took place last November."

Recall that the Oreshnik missile system was first announced in November 2024, and in November 2025, Vladimir Putin announced the launch of serial production.