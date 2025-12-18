Putin Says He Ready to End Conflict in Ukraine Peacefully

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared his readiness to end the Ukrainian conflict peacefully on the basis of the principles he outlined in 2024, TASS informed.

During his December 2025 “Year in Review” speech, the Russian leader noted that Russia has always spoken of its readiness and desire to "end this conflict by peaceful means" based on the principles outlined by him in June 2024 at the Russian Foreign Ministry, as well as "provided that the root causes that led to this crisis will be eliminated."