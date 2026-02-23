Reuters: Russia and U.S. Discuss Nuclear Arms Control

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/378c41e9-3472-4cc1-8b73-3ab7ccd249b3/conversions/4847c227-2a42-4361-967b-35bf926a62b6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/378c41e9-3472-4cc1-8b73-3ab7ccd249b3/conversions/4847c227-2a42-4361-967b-35bf926a62b6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/378c41e9-3472-4cc1-8b73-3ab7ccd249b3/conversions/4847c227-2a42-4361-967b-35bf926a62b6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/378c41e9-3472-4cc1-8b73-3ab7ccd249b3/conversions/4847c227-2a42-4361-967b-35bf926a62b6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

American and Russian delegations met in Geneva to discuss the possibility of concluding a potential multilateral nuclear arms control treaty.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a State Department spokesperson. Today, the U.S. representatives are planning to meet with a Chinese delegation. Previously, the United States held bilateral talks with two other UN Security Council members – the United Kingdom and France.