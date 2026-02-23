3.73 BYN
Reuters: Russia and U.S. Discuss Nuclear Arms Control
Text by:Editorial office news.by
American and Russian delegations met in Geneva to discuss the possibility of concluding a potential multilateral nuclear arms control treaty.
This was reported by Reuters, citing a State Department spokesperson. Today, the U.S. representatives are planning to meet with a Chinese delegation. Previously, the United States held bilateral talks with two other UN Security Council members – the United Kingdom and France.
As a reminder, the New START treaty between Russia and the United States expired on February 5. It was the last international legal limitation of nuclear weapons deployment.