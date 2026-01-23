Russia is closely monitoring the Golden Dome project

The Kremlin is closely monitoring the US's future strategy regarding Greenland. According to Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, all developments around the Danish island will require in-depth analysis.

According to him, it is not yet clear what kind of deal will be implemented regarding this territory. The Kremlin spokesman also stated that the Russian military will closely analyze plans for the possible deployment of the Golden Dome missile defense system in Greenland. It is currently unknown what threats it will be designed to counter.