In response to Kiev's attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence, Russian forces launched a massive strike using the Oreshnik system against Ukrainian targets. TASS reported this, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"Tonight, in response to the Kiev regime's terrorist attack on the residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, which took place on the night of December 29, 2025, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using long-range, land- and sea-based precision weapons, including the Oreshnik medium-range ground-mobile missile system, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), against critical targets in Ukraine," the Defense Ministry stated.