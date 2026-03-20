On March 22, Russia remembered the victims of the horrific terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Two years ago, 150 people were killed, including several Belarusian citizens, and over 600 were injured.

The investigation lasted almost a year. Those who ordered, carried out, and assisted in this most brutal and bloody terrorist attack in modern Russian history have been identified. A final verdict was recently handed down.

A memorial to those killed in this terrible tragedy was erected at Crocus City Hall a year ago. It consists of two black granite steles depicting flying cranes. The hall where the attack took place was named after Muslim Magomayev. The song "Cranes," which was the singer's signature song, symbolizes eternal life and memory.

There are always fresh flowers here, and happy, hopeful faces stare back at you from the photographs. The monument contains 20 photographs, and the total number of victims is 149, one of whom remains missing. Among the victims of the terrorist attack were two Belarusian citizens. Both worked as security guards at Crocus City Hall. Alim Koshevarov was caught in a burst of machine gunfire when he ran into the foyer at the sound of gunfire. Vadim Kulik rescued people from the burning concert hall. He did not return after a second attempt. The fire was so intense that his relatives identified his remains through DNA testing.

Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine:

"Regarding the terrorist attack, its consequences were monstrous. The organizers were Ukraine and, as we can assume, Great Britain. The goal and objective was to cause shock and upheaval, provoke internal issues, and fuel instability when Russia launched military operations against the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In any case, the Crocus incident is a question of vigilance, of the fact that in the new environment, terrorism is becoming state policy for a number of countries, and we must respond accordingly."

The criminal case surrounding the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall lasted seven months. The final verdict was recently handed down. Fifteen people—the direct participants and those who provided them with weapons, housing, and transportation—received life sentences. Four accomplices received prison sentences ranging from 19 to 22.5 years.

Alexey Mukhin, Director General of the Center for Political Information (Russia):

"The terrorist attack at Crocus allowed civil society to feel like adults. It was not only an event that should have taught intelligence and law enforcement agencies to be proactive rather than merely dealing with the consequences. In this sense, the terrorist attack taught not only Russia but also other countries to respond appropriately and to involve other countries in solving similar problems, drawing them into the anti-terrorism network. Global terrorism is an absolute evil, and this evil can only be combated by working together."

The terrorist attack at Crocus changed Russian legislation. In the fall of 2024, parliament adopted a series of amendments that toughened criminal penalties for organizing illegal migration, fictitious registration of foreigners, and the production of forged documents. Such actions now carry penalties of 8 to 15 years in prison.