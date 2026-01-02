3.71 BYN
Russia shared data on Ukrainian drones with US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Decrypted data from Ukrainian drones has unequivocally confirmed that the target of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on December 29 was the complex of buildings housing the Russian presidential residence in the Novgorod region.
This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, the navigation systems of the Ukrainian drones are intact and technically functional.
The decrypted data was handed over to a representative of the Office of the Military Attaché at the US Embassy in Moscow. The head of the GRU expressed confidence that sharing the data with the Americans will help establish the truth.