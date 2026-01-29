3.75 BYN
Russia to Refrain from Strikes on Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Russia agreed to Trump's request to refrain from strikes on Ukraine.
Russian presidential spokesman Peskov confirmed that the head of the White House asked Vladimir Putin to suspend attacks on Ukraine for a week while the talks are underway. Peskov did not say whether this included an energy truce, but added that Moscow agreed with the need to create favorable conditions for negotiations.
As a reminder, the second round of the trilateral meeting on resolving the Ukrainian conflict is scheduled for February 1 in Abu Dhabi.