3.71 BYN
2.90 BYN
3.42 BYN
Russian Defense Ministry: Kiev's attack on Putin's residence was planned
Kiev's attempted strike on Putin's residence was targeted, carefully planned, and multi-layered, according to Alexander Romanenkov, Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces' Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops.
According to him, anti-aircraft missile systems, mobile fire teams, and electronic warfare assets were used to repel the massive attack. There was no damage to the residence. There were no casualties.
Alexander Romanenkov noted that Kiev attempted to attack Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region on December 28-29 using a long-range UAV.
The Ministry of Defense published a flight map of the Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Russian presidential residence. It shows that the drones were launched from the Sumy and Chernigov regions of Ukraine, with some flying over the Bryansk, Smolensk, and Tver regions. There were 91 drones in total, all of which were shot down by Russian assets.
Further footage has also been released: it shows one of the UAVs that the Ukrainian Armed Forces intended to use to attack Putin's residence. It was carrying a 6-kilogram high-explosive charge. The drone was loaded with a large number of shrapnel, confirming the Kiev regime's terrorist intent, the Russian Defense Ministry noted. The drone was shot down in the Novgorod Region. Eyewitness accounts refute all claims by Western and anti-Russian media outlets about the alleged "lack of evidence" of this attack, the ministry emphasized.