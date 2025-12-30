Kiev's attempted strike on Putin's residence was targeted, carefully planned, and multi-layered, according to Alexander Romanenkov, Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces' Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops.

According to him, anti-aircraft missile systems, mobile fire teams, and electronic warfare assets were used to repel the massive attack. There was no damage to the residence. There were no casualties.

Alexander Romanenkov noted that Kiev attempted to attack Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region on December 28-29 using a long-range UAV.

The Ministry of Defense published a flight map of the Ukrainian drones that attempted to attack the Russian presidential residence. It shows that the drones were launched from the Sumy and Chernigov regions of Ukraine, with some flying over the Bryansk, Smolensk, and Tver regions. There were 91 drones in total, all of which were shot down by Russian assets.