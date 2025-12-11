news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f935f36c-da35-4936-9a8d-bba8469eb4ff/conversions/4fca55e8-f319-4da6-bfe3-612c20a9d81e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f935f36c-da35-4936-9a8d-bba8469eb4ff/conversions/4fca55e8-f319-4da6-bfe3-612c20a9d81e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f935f36c-da35-4936-9a8d-bba8469eb4ff/conversions/4fca55e8-f319-4da6-bfe3-612c20a9d81e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f935f36c-da35-4936-9a8d-bba8469eb4ff/conversions/4fca55e8-f319-4da6-bfe3-612c20a9d81e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

If a radiation disaster occurs on the Russian-Ukrainian border, hazardous substances will spill over a significant portion of Europe and Ukraine itself. This was stated by the Chief of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

Aleksey Rtishchev commented at a briefing on a computer model of a "dirty bomb" explosion, simulated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), as well as data on 68 radioactive sources lost in Ukraine.

Alexei Rtishchev, commander of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of Armed Forces of Russia:

"According to the forecast of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in a similar situation, contamination would have allegedly affected only the territory of the Russian Federation. However, a different scenario, as with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, would have more likely occurred, and radioactive substances would have spread over a significant part of Ukraine and Europe, given the average annual wind pattern."

Rtishchev also noted that Yermak, the former head of Zelensky's office, played a key role in the operation to import spent nuclear fuel into Ukraine through Poland and Romania without the knowledge of the IAEA. In this regard, the agency drew attention to the "risks of creating a 'dirty bomb' and then using it under a false flag."

The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to review materials obtained during the Joint Military Operations (JMO) regarding violations by Western countries and Ukraine of the provisions of the Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions, as well as international nuclear safety treaties.