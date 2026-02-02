3.73 BYN
Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow to Perceive NATO Troops Deployment in Ukraine as Resumption of War
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO aircraft in the air and naval support. The Secretary General of the alliance promised Ukraine the deployment of foreign troops as soon as a peace agreement is concluded.
It seems Rutte's memory is short. Russia has repeatedly warned that any scenario involving the deployment of NATO member states' troops on Ukrainian territory is categorically unacceptable and risks a sharp escalation.
And if peace is concluded, any deployment of NATO units in Ukraine would rightly be perceived by Moscow as a resumption of war, the Foreign Ministry noted.