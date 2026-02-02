news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a3d6c1b-2c8c-4408-bc5d-c260b5c6810d/conversions/159ff962-b959-4465-a1a7-1c227a1a83a0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a3d6c1b-2c8c-4408-bc5d-c260b5c6810d/conversions/159ff962-b959-4465-a1a7-1c227a1a83a0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a3d6c1b-2c8c-4408-bc5d-c260b5c6810d/conversions/159ff962-b959-4465-a1a7-1c227a1a83a0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2a3d6c1b-2c8c-4408-bc5d-c260b5c6810d/conversions/159ff962-b959-4465-a1a7-1c227a1a83a0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO aircraft in the air and naval support. The Secretary General of the alliance promised Ukraine the deployment of foreign troops as soon as a peace agreement is concluded.

It seems Rutte's memory is short. Russia has repeatedly warned that any scenario involving the deployment of NATO member states' troops on Ukrainian territory is categorically unacceptable and risks a sharp escalation.