The second day of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement began in Abu Dhabi, TASS reports. The meeting is once again being held behind closed doors.

Their main goal is to find paths to a peaceful settlement, although the key disagreements remain the same: the territorial issue and future security guarantees.

Russian Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced progress toward a peace agreement with Ukraine before the start of the second day, despite "warmongers" from Britain and Europe.

Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the President of Russia for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries:

"You know, one indicator here could be that warmongers from Europe and Britain are constantly trying to hinder this process, trying to interfere with it. And the more such attempts occur, the more we see that there is certainly progress and good, positive movement forward."

Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov shared details of the upcoming meeting. According to him, the work is proceeding in the same formats as yesterday: trilateral consultations, group work, and further synchronization of positions.