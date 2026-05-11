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Serbia Conducts Joint Military Exercises with NATO Countries for the First Time
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Serbia Conducts Joint Military Exercises with NATO Countries for the First Timenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29837cfb-ac9a-4686-8d59-f9e32e84f2a0/conversions/125b71fe-b6bb-48fa-b901-fe82032e4867-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29837cfb-ac9a-4686-8d59-f9e32e84f2a0/conversions/125b71fe-b6bb-48fa-b901-fe82032e4867-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29837cfb-ac9a-4686-8d59-f9e32e84f2a0/conversions/125b71fe-b6bb-48fa-b901-fe82032e4867-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/29837cfb-ac9a-4686-8d59-f9e32e84f2a0/conversions/125b71fe-b6bb-48fa-b901-fe82032e4867-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
According to the Ministry of Defense, approximately 600 soldiers and officers from the Serbian Army, as well as military personnel from Italy, Romania, and Turkey, are participating in the exercise.
In addition, military planners and observers from Serbia and eight NATO countries, including the UK, Germany, and the US, are participating in the exercise.
The exercises are aimed at exchanging experience and practicing joint actions. The exercises are being held at the tactical level and will last until May 23.