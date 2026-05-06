Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will fly to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations despite the air blockade. According to media reports, the prime minister's plane will take a complex route through the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden, and Finland, which did not impede transit. It should be noted that the Baltic States previously refused to grant Bratislava their airspace, while Warsaw resorted to political blackmail. Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski stated that the condition for the overflight would be Slovakia's support for pan-European efforts to secure a loan for Ukraine. Fico himself has consistently opposed military aid to Kyiv and emphasized that Bratislava will limit itself to humanitarian assistance.