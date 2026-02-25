The State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the legislatures of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the European Parliament, and the UN regarding Paris and London's plans to supply nuclear weapons components to Kiev.

Russian MPs consider such steps a flagrant violation of international law, capable of putting the world on the brink of nuclear catastrophe. The parliamentarians urged the French and British to launch an investigation and resolve the situation. As a reminder, on February 24, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported on Britain and France's plans to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine to improve the Kiev regime's negotiating position.