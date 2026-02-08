Suspects in Assassination Attempt on Russian General Pleaded Guilty

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/009c9c65-8f8a-4e64-b9d5-4814970d7d51/conversions/391a7a42-83d1-449c-8e99-0b1fbf0e250e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/009c9c65-8f8a-4e64-b9d5-4814970d7d51/conversions/391a7a42-83d1-449c-8e99-0b1fbf0e250e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/009c9c65-8f8a-4e64-b9d5-4814970d7d51/conversions/391a7a42-83d1-449c-8e99-0b1fbf0e250e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/009c9c65-8f8a-4e64-b9d5-4814970d7d51/conversions/391a7a42-83d1-449c-8e99-0b1fbf0e250e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Persons detained for assassination attempt on Russian General Alekseyev have pleaded guilty to the crime. According to the Russian FSB, the assassin, Lubomir Korba, was recruited by the SBU in August 2025.

He completed marksmanship training at a firing range in Kiev and was transferred to Russia that same month. The recruitment took place with the assistance of Polish intelligence services.

The agency also stated that Korba had been monitoring high-ranking military officials in Moscow and had seized a pistol from a cache in the Moscow region.

He was promised $30,000 for the murder of the First Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff.