It's become known that that the US, British, German, and Polish agencies are preparing another attempt to undermine the constitutional order in our country. This was stated by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

Western curators are once again searching for "new liberal super activists" who can be used in their latest color scheme. It is noted that the "democratizers" plan to conduct a thorough "inventory" of Belarusian opposition cadres, sorting them out as consumables for their subversive games.

However, Belarusians have got already a strong immunity against external manipulations. And the sooner the Western capitals understand this, the fewer senseless attempts at interference will be.