3.77 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.31 BYN
Sweden May Deploy French Nuclear Weapons
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Sweden may station French nuclear weapons, local experts stated on the national broadcaster. The terms of the possible deployment were not disclosed.
Earlier, it was reported that non-nuclear Stockholm held its first meeting with Paris on military nuclear cooperation. For Sweden, this could mean conducting exercises and protecting French aircraft, and, as experts put it, opening the door to French nuclear weapons on Swedish soil.