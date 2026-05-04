logo
Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.RussiaUkraineMiddle East

Sweden May Deploy French Nuclear Weapons

Image

Sweden may station French nuclear weapons, local experts stated on the national broadcaster. The terms of the possible deployment were not disclosed.

Earlier, it was reported that non-nuclear Stockholm held its first meeting with Paris on military nuclear cooperation. For Sweden, this could mean conducting exercises and protecting French aircraft, and, as experts put it, opening the door to French nuclear weapons on Swedish soil.

Разделы:

In the worldEurope