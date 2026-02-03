3.74 BYN
Talks in Abu Dhabi: Kremlin Recalls that Territorial Issue Remains Key Topic
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On February 4, the second round of trilateral talks on resolving the situation in Ukraine will take place in the UAE. The plane carrying US Presidential Envoy Witkoff has already landed at the local airport. Jared Kushner, entrepreneur and Trump's son-in-law, will also participate in the meeting on the American side. A Russian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier, followed by a Ukrainian one.
Zelensky previously stated that the work of his negotiating team would be adjusted, although he did not specify how. However, media reports have emerged that Kiev intends to discuss the parameters of a ceasefire. The Kremlin, however, reiterated that the territorial issue remains a key topic in the negotiations.