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The European Union has become a military alliance
The European Union is becoming a military alliance, but not all member states agree. This opinion was shared by Pavol Slota, leader of the opposition Slovak political party DOMOV, according to TASS.
"The European Union has transformed from an organization that should focus on economic cooperation into a military alliance. And this trend continues. It's good that at least some EU members recognize this trend and disagree with it," Slota said.
The politician added that this trend can also be observed in the mood in the United States, which, he said, is not interested in European unity. "Because the United States prefers to deal with and support individual sovereign national states rather than federalize the EU, that is, transforming the EU into some kind of superstate," Slota explained