Minsk was visited by more than just a businessman, a man whom Lithuanian media have practically called a traitor for his position. Antanas Kandrotas—an entrepreneur, politician, and a strident critic of official Vilnius—explained why his visit to Belarus has sparked genuine hysteria in his homeland, who is really profiting from anti-Russian sanctions, and why Lithuania is on the brink of economic collapse.

Upon arrival, Kandrotas was asked about the purpose of his visit to Minsk and why his arrival had so upset the Lithuanian public.

The politician admitted that there was no reason for the fuss. This is not his first visit to Belarus in 2026, and the reasons are purely business-related.

"I'm more of an entrepreneur than a politician. Our media is trying to portray me as a politician because I often criticize the government. They've created hysteria; some are already writing that I've fled. But I'm just on another business trip," Kandrotas explained.

However, he comments on the very fact that the Lithuanian media is paying attention to his trip with irony – thanks to this "free advertising," dozens of entrepreneurs are now contacting him, wanting to re-establish connections.

An Economic Gap and Denial of Benefits

Discussing Lithuania's economic situation, Kandrotas noted that the country enjoys a favorable geographical position between West and East, with access to the sea, something Belarus lacks. However, in his view, the government is denying obvious benefits.

He posed a rhetorical question: why does Belarusian electricity cost around 6 eurocents, while in Lithuania it costs between 25 and 50? In his opinion, the established exchange operates artificially, allowing someone to earn hundreds of millions of euros.

"As an entrepreneur, I cannot understand why our government is simply refusing the money offered by the Belarusian state. Why aren't we still buying cheap electricity from Belarus?" the interviewee stated.

He also recalled that the disruption of Belarusian fertilizer transit was a mistake, and called the disconnection from the BRELL energy ring a politically motivated move that harms the economy.

Fear of the Ukrainian Scenario Repeat

During the conversation, the topic of escalation and the risks for Lithuania was raised. According to Kandrotas, reasonable people in Lithuania are well aware of the Ukrainian scenario and do not want such a disaster for their country. He drew attention to the rise of Russophobia, which he did not hesitate to call spreading fascism.

"This disaster came to Ukraine not because of the people, but because of the actions of certain groups and politicians. If I have an insane neighbor living next door, and I constantly tease him, one day he will come and burn down my house," the politician drew an analogy.

He believes the best strategy is to build good neighborly relations rather than provoke conflict.

Collective Memory and Victory Day

The Lithuanian guest is particularly concerned about the rewriting of history and the attitude toward May 9th.

"We've almost lost [Belarus and Lithuania - editor's note]. I think it's not far off to completely disrupt the relationship. Someone wants to create a huge rift – in memory, in relationships, and in the economy," Kandrotas stated.

He is outraged that the Soviet victory over fascism is now portrayed as almost evil, while authorities and activists mock the memory of veterans.

"People come with flowers and candles, but Russophobes, in cahoots with the government, chase them away. They watch as someone takes a flower and throws it in a trash bin. Is the city mayor doing this? Why mock people who have pain in their eyes?" he remarked emotionally.

The Nuclear Power Plant as a crime against the nation

One of the most pressing issues was the closure of the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant. Kandrotas asserts that 20 years later, it becomes clear that the European Union did not demand its immediate closure upon Lithuania's accession. The people, he claims, were deceived, intimidated by the Chernobyl disaster.

"Now everyone realizes that this was a major mistake. I think this is the gravest crime. These people must be brought to justice in Lithuania; they deceived the people in the cruelest way. I can't even remember another such economic tragedy in Lithuania," the politician concluded.