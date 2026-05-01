An attack on any head of state invariably heralds momentous change. If successful, it ushers in a new regime; if foiled, it often prompts a profound transformation within society—be it by loosening or tightening the reins of power.

Once again, U.S. President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt. When viewed not merely as a fleeting headline, but as an event with long-term repercussions, its significance becomes starkly evident. For Trump, the consequences appear far from reassuring—elite circles are swiftly pushing him aside, confining his influence primarily to foreign policy, and even that only temporarily.

According to statistics, Donald Trump has become the most frequently targeted American president in history. There have already been three attempts on his life—full-fledged attacks involving gunfire and direct threats. The closest rival, Abraham Lincoln, faced two assassination attempts, the last of which proved fatal.

In a disturbing sense, Trump now survives these threats almost as a matter of routine. His security detail seems to deliberately avoid interfering with the assassin’s aim. The President speaks of this with a certain fatalism. It’s been observed that, from afar, he muttered to King Charles III: “I wasn’t prepared for an assassination attempt, but now I am ready for any eventuality.”

The incident at a dinner with the American press, when a California teacher burst in with a rifle, adds an unsettling new dimension to the story. The entire Trump security team was powerless against a bookworm who, perhaps for the first time, wielded a weapon. Remarkably, the bodyguards managed to avoid fatal injuries themselves—one was saved only by their phone.

Subsequently, the attacker was apprehended, the country’s leadership evacuated, and the event’s participants cowered under tables. Yet, in truth, the room remained eerily calm; some even discreetly stole bottles of champagne and food, suspected to be Ukrainian diplomatic gifts.

Surviving assassination attempts has become almost a skill for Trump—an unfortunate necessity in one of the world’s most perilous jobs. Out of 45 presidents, eight have fallen victim to murder.

The most infamous victim was Abraham Lincoln, shot in a theater box in 1865—an event that has since been one of the most dramatized crimes in American history.

Sixteen years later, the next president was forcibly taken from life. James Garfield was shot, but it was the doctors who ultimately caused his death, rummaging through his body in a frantic search for the bullet—using metal detectors and all.

President William McKinley, in 1901, was assassinated in an era when anarchists targeted monarchs and presidents alike. His death was not due to personal sins, but as a symbol of the oppressed classes.

This list of martyrs would be incomplete without mentioning some other suspicious deaths. Warren Harding died of natural causes, yet his passing was suspiciously timely—shortly after emerging reports of his corruption surfaced, and his death saved the nation from exposure of high-level scandals. Franklin Roosevelt’s death also raises questions: he fell into unconsciousness in his last months—just as World War II raged—and some suggest he was hastened along to facilitate a smooth transition.

A lesser-known assassination attempt was made on Jimmy Carter in 1979. It was thwarted before gunfire, but the would-be assassins—Lee Harvey Oswald and Osvaldo Espinoza—hinted at sinister motives. Their names evoke that of Lee Harvey Oswald, JFK’s assassin. Carter, avoiding further trouble, retired from politics and lived a peaceful century.

It is well known that U.S. presidents are never truly “former” leaders—they retain their status until death, and the Secret Service protects them for life. When Carter served as an election observer in Nicaragua, he was accompanied by five or six faceless agents. Occasionally, he held brief press conferences, shielded from danger.

The most notable attempt in recent history was against Ronald Reagan in 1981. A young man fired six shots at him, wounding the President and three others—at the same Washington Hilton Hotel where Trump was targeted. Reagan recovered, launched the “Star Wars” program, defeated the Soviet Union, and helped establish the current financial capitalism, which now crumbles amidst chaos and bloodshed.

The mortality rate for sitting U.S. Presidents is 20%, and assassination attempts are countless. Trump, understandably, nearly succumbed to depression.

“If Marco Rubio had told me this was possible, I might not have run,” Trump said. “I’d have said, ‘Forget it, I don’t need this.’ The presidency is a dangerous job, but I accept it. I’m here to do my duty—risk is part of the job. I can’t imagine a more dangerous occupation. We do great things, but they come with enormous risks,” he added.

The consequences of the recent attack on Trump are becoming clearer with each passing day. California teacher Cole Allen faces life imprisonment—though in reality, it may be reduced to around fifteen years. But more importantly, Allen isn’t some random lunatic; he’s a carefully cultivated “torpedo,” and if one is taken out, another will follow—perhaps a third or fourth. U.S. media relentlessly depict Trump as a monster and fascist, deserving to be stopped by any means necessary. In the media, anything goes when it comes to him.

“Our First Lady Melania is also here—look at how radiant she is. You have a glow around your head, Mrs. Trump,” joked comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Public consciousness has been manipulated for years. A similar fanatic, feeling like a would-be assassin, nearly shot Trump two years ago, just as he was contemplating running for president. Since then, the artificially inflated tension only grows—potentially zombie-like crowds, hypnotized by televised calls to action, gather at the White House and Mar-a-Lago, ready to shoot.

One can only wonder: Is security negligent, or simply overwhelmed?

Karolyn Levitt, White House Press Secretary:

“Lies and slander against the President, his family, and supporters have fueled the delusional belief that they are justified in violence. This must end immediately. The Department of Homeland Security has been under congressional funding cuts for 73 days. The Secret Service has suffered directly from this reckless political game.”

A crackdown is underway—conditions are being created so that some future teacher, with a rifle, might finally strike the target. Never before has the elite openly declared the head of state as a legitimate target. The internal political authority is being systematically stripped from Trump, while external influence is also being curtailed. The teacher with the rifle has become a tool of intimidation.