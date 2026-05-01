The Times: Ireland Prepares to Evict 16,000 Ukrainian Refugees from State Housing

Ireland is set to begin winding down its Ukrainian refugee resettlement program this August, with officials warning that some of those accommodated may soon face homelessness. This report is based on information from TASS, citing The Times.

“I expect there will be some who will claim they cannot find housing,” stated Colm Brophy, Deputy Minister of Justice, Home Affairs, and Migration. “But overall, we see that Ukrainians are remarkably resilient in their search for accommodation, largely thanks to the strong Ukrainian community here.”

“I believe most people will be able to find housing,” the official added, though he acknowledged that “one or two cases” might prove impossible to resolve.

Referring to statistics from his department, Brophy explained that when short-term rental contracts for Ukrainian refugees expired, 50% of them found their own housing without relying on state assistance. He emphasized that the government does not wish to create difficulties for Ukrainians but advocates for a fair system ensuring housing is accessible not only to Ukrainian citizens but also to other residents in need within Ireland.

According to Dublin’s plans, which deem the current scheme financially unsustainable, approximately 16,000 Ukrainian nationals who arrived at the beginning of the conflict and have since been “effectively supported at the expense of the state” will need to find new accommodation. “We aim to start this process in August with a phased implementation over the coming months,” Brophy explained. “We want to give people time to find alternative options.”

Earlier, he indicated that those returning to Ukraine would be offered “generous support.” Currently, asylum seekers who decide to return home can request a payment of €2,500 per individual or €10,000 per family.