Peace talks have been jeopardized following the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. Moscow announced the destruction of 91 drones. Russia is preparing a response, but has no plans to withdraw from the negotiation process. Zelensky, naturally, denies Kyiv's involvement.

The entire world condemns Ukraine's actions: the UAE has officially stated this position, and Beijing has called for an avoidance of escalation. Outrage is also felt overseas: Donald Trump called the attack an extremely inappropriate step for peace and emphasized that now is the time for agreements, not escalation.