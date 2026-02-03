3.74 BYN
TikTok Debunks "Russian Trace" Theory in Romanian Elections
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The US Congress has exposed the European Commission's interference in at least eight elections in six European countries.
The founder of Telegram, commenting on the House Judiciary Committee's investigative report, emphasized that the European Commission censored political opponents in these countries.
Meanwhile, in its report to the European Commission, TikTok's administration failed to confirm Romanian authorities' claims of alleged Russian interference in the December 2024 Romanian presidential elections. The social network stated that it had found no evidence of a coordinated network of 25,000 accounts linked to Georgescu's campaign.