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Trump administration considering military operation in Cuba
Text by:Editorial office news.by
As soon as the US finishes with Iran, it will turn its attention to Cuba. According to Politico, the Trump administration is considering a military operation on the Island of Freedom to achieve a complete regime change.
However, at this stage, Washington is still prioritizing diplomatic measures and economic strangulation of the country. According to sources, the US is prepared to temporarily delay a complete regime change, but is demanding the immediate resignation of key Havana officials.
At the same time, the American side is trying to force the Cuban leadership to undertake radical economic reforms, including the privatization of state-owned enterprises, attracting foreign investment, and switching to purchasing American energy.