Trump Announces Operation to Lift Blockade of Ships in Hormuz

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Peace is not in sight in the Middle East. Naval battles could begin in the Strait of Hormuz on May 4.

Trump announced a US operation to remove foreign vessels blocked in the strait. The American leader emphasized that this is a humanitarian gesture for neutral countries whose crews are facing food and resource shortages.

US Central Command announced that military support for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz will include destroyers, aircraft, and 15,000 troops.