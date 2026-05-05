Trump announces temporary suspension of naval operations in Strait of Hormuz

The American "Project Freedom" program to ensure navigation in the Strait of Hormuz has been temporarily suspended. Trump announced the decision, explaining that the pause was imposed at the request of several countries, including Pakistan, to assess the chances of signing a final agreement with Tehran.

Meanwhile, the American naval blockade of the strait remains in place. The US President also expressed confidence in victory, declaring that Tehran should raise the white flag, emphasizing that the current lull is only a short-term opportunity for diplomacy.

Donald Trump, US President:

"Iran has no chance. They know it, they tell me, and then they go on television and say how great everything is going for them. They have no navy, they're completely destroyed. They have no air force, no air defense. They have no radar, they have no leaders. The leaders are destroyed, everything is destroyed."