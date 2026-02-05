3.73 BYN
Trump Proposes Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty Replacement
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Instead of extending the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, Trump reckons that t's necessary to elaborate a new long-term agreement.
On his social media, the White House chief said the New START, which expired on February 5, was a bad deal that was seriously violated. He is now calling for work on a new, improved treaty that could be in force for a long time to come.
American media reports that Trump wants to maintain parity in the number of nuclear weapons with Russia and include China in the negotiations.
