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Trump received peace terms from Iran, but doubted their acceptability

Trump received peace terms from Iran, but doubted their acceptability

In response to the US initiative, Iran, through Pakistan, submitted its outline of an agreement to permanently end the war to the US. The document consists of 14 points.

Trump stated that he intends to review it soon. However, he suggested that he is unlikely to find it acceptable. The White House chief believes Iran has not yet paid a high enough price.

Tehran's key demands include guarantees of non-aggression, the withdrawal of US forces from the region, the lifting of the naval blockade, the release of assets, the payment of reparations, the lifting of sanctions, and the end of hostilities in all areas, including Lebanon. Tehran insists on resolving key issues within a month.

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