Trump Weighs Renewed Military Action Against Iran

President Donald Trump is seriously considering a return to large-scale military operations against Iran, according to multiple reports.

U.S. patience is wearing thin over Tehran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and what the administration views as the regime’s refusal to make meaningful concessions in nuclear negotiations — a stance reportedly fueled by infighting inside Iran’s own leadership.

CNN reports a sharp divide inside the Trump administration: some senior officials are pushing for a tougher line that includes targeted strikes, while others favor continued diplomacy.

There are also calls for Pakistan, acting as intermediary, to more accurately convey Washington’s firm position to Tehran.