U.S. Threatens Russia with "Largest" Sanctions Package if Ukraine Peace Talks Fail

The United States has prepared the "largest" sanctions package against Russia. Implementation of these measures depends on the progress of negotiations on a conflict settlement in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Secretary stated.

According to Scott Bessent, Washington may continue to pressure Moscow through new restrictions, including against Russia's shadow fleet.