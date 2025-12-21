The Kremlin is awaiting a report from Russian Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev on the Miami talks. Following the meeting, he stated that the consultations were proceeding well and hinted that the next round of talks could be held in Moscow.

Trump spokesman Witkoff, for his part, called the meeting constructive. He stated that Russia remains committed to achieving peace. He also made the same statement about his meeting with the Ukrainian delegation, which also took place the day before.

According to Witkoff, the Americans discussed four documents with Kyiv representatives, including the 20-point peace plan itself—US security guarantees for Ukraine and a plan for its further economic development.

Neither side released any details. Russian experts believe the progress in the Ukraine talks is positive and paves the way for peace.

Yuri Samonkin, political scientist and head of the Eurasian Institute of Youth Initiatives (Russia):

"Trump's peace initiative, like Trump's behavior itself, appears extremely constructive, progressive, and eloquent. Finally, the Republican establishment is thinking with a different mindset than the Western Democrats, who simply stuffed Kyiv with weapons, constantly offering security guarantees, immediate NATO accession, more loans, and so on. Trump is acting somewhat differently, and in this regard, it seems to me, the main stumbling block in relations between Russia and the US is simply because Europe is unwilling, while Kyiv continues to live by its militant mantra. This issue must be addressed, since, in my opinion, 2026 will be a period of intensive Russian-American contacts."

The Miami talks failed to produce a breakthrough, although all parties officially described them as productive, Politico reports. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's meetings with the Ukrainian and Russian delegations were held separately and concluded with nearly identical statements. Both Kyiv and Moscow publicly thanked Washington for its mediation, without disclosing any details of the negotiations.

According to the publication, the parties remain far from reaching a compromise on key issues. Zelensky explicitly identifies the most difficult topics as territorial disputes, the future of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, security guarantees, and funding.