UN Security Council Condemns Iran's Strikes but Refrains from Criticizing U.S. and Israel

The resolution was drafted by Bahrain with the support of the Persian Gulf states. Thirteen of the 15 Security Council members voted in favor. Moscow and Beijing abstained.

At the meeting, Russia's Permanent Representative criticized the resolution. He noted that the actions of the U.S. and Israel cannot be ignored, as Iran did not provoke them. He argued that the adopted resolution is not capable of achieving peace in the Middle East and will only exacerbate differences between key players.