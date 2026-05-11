US National Intelligence has launched a large-scale investigation into the activities of more than 120 American laboratories abroad. The true nature of experiments with pathogens that have been hidden from the public for decades will be revealed. It was also noted that clinical trials currently being conducted in biolabs "raise serious ethical and security concerns."

According to representatives of the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, these facilities are located in more than 30 countries. Over 40 secret laboratories are located in Ukraine.