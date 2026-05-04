Vilnius Signs Contract with Washington for HIMARS Supply

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Vilnius signed another contract with Washington for the supply of a battery of HIMARS missile systems. The deal will cost the budget nearly $300 million, with the first units expected to arrive by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Defense emphasizes that this is a significant contribution to the security of NATO's eastern flank. Lithuanian troops will undergo training with American instructors. The procurement agreement was reached back in 2022, when the first contract cost Vilnius $495 million.