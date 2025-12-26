3.71 BYN
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump Held a Telephone Conversation
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he had a “good and very productive” phone call with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. He shared the information via Truth Social, according to TASS.
“I just had a good and very productive phone conversation with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin,” the American leader wrote.
According to Trump, the call took place ahead of the scheduled meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on December 28th at 1:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. Moscow time).
He added that the meeting with Zelensky would be held in front of the press at the main dining hall of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.