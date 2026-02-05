Von der Leyen revealed what will be included in the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Commission has unveiled a new, 20th package of sanctions against Russia, the main element of which will be a complete ban on Russian oil shipments. This was stated in a statement released by EC President Ursula von der Leyen by the European Commission press service, according to TASS.

The statement outlines the intention to replace the ineffective price cap on Russian oil with a complete ban on its shipments, which is proposed to be implemented jointly with G7 countries, primarily the UK and the US.

According to the head of the European Commission, the new package of restrictions will also include a ban on the supply of goods to Russia worth €360 million per year, ranging from rubber to tractors; a ban on the purchase of metals, minerals, and rare earth elements from Russia worth €570 million per year; and a ban on the export of computer and radio equipment to countries suspected of re-exporting equipment to Russia. Furthermore, the EU will blacklist 43 tankers transporting Russian oil and another 20 regional Russian banks.

"I call on EU countries to approve these new sanctions with immediate effect," von der Leyen emphasized.