Von der Leyen: Russia's Assets to Remain Frozen

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d325f3a4-0d9a-4c8e-89db-c7c8a44dbf71/conversions/d26c53ee-c4ad-4dc7-8241-84f0f15f8486-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d325f3a4-0d9a-4c8e-89db-c7c8a44dbf71/conversions/d26c53ee-c4ad-4dc7-8241-84f0f15f8486-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d325f3a4-0d9a-4c8e-89db-c7c8a44dbf71/conversions/d26c53ee-c4ad-4dc7-8241-84f0f15f8486-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d325f3a4-0d9a-4c8e-89db-c7c8a44dbf71/conversions/d26c53ee-c4ad-4dc7-8241-84f0f15f8486-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russian assets in Europe will remain frozen, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. But this statement does not inspire much confidence, since, according to her, the funds will be blocked until the EU decides otherwise.

According to the head of the European Commission, assets frozen for an indefinite period could be a real turning point for Ukraine and Europe. Von der Leyen said that the European Union must decide by the end of this year how to finance Ukraine — through a joint loan or with the help of Russian assets.